With new podcast, Devale & Khadeen Ellis want to end battle of the sexes conversations

Devale and Khadeen Ellis have rebranded, transitioning from their Dead A** podcast to their newly launched Ellis Ever After. Though they initially started their podcast by joking about the marital differences between husband and wife via battle of the sexes conversations, their goal now is to disengage, gain better understanding of each other and emphasize the importance of unity.

"We started Dead A** podcast as a joke. It was just a man versus a woman, a wife versus a husband, you know, battle of sexes. And now we've seen that people have kind of taken that format and made it a way to just clickbait and gaslight the opposing sex," Devale tells ABC Audio. "We want to move away from that and say this is how we're moving forward collectively. So there is no more man versus woman. We're moving together."

"When people listen and watch the podcast ... I want them to walk away saying we're better together as men and women, as people," he continues.

With the rebrand, the Ellises are considering doing live shows again after briefly taking some time off.

"It was just hard sometimes to navigate, blocking out those periods of time," Khadeen explains, noting she enjoys coming "alive on stage" and feeling "the energy of the crowd, the people who support us."

This time, they're considering having "very exclusive" shows where you have to be present to capture special moments "because we may not come back again for a year or we may not come to your city."

Devale teases it could be a variety show. "I can't promise ya'll I'ma dancing and doing a split onstage, though," Khadeen jokes.

The first episode of Ellis Ever After is now available.

