Where young adults are house hunting

Rising home prices, combined with limited housing supply, have made it challenging for young adults to enter the housing market. According to a May 2026 Pew Research Center survey, nearly 9 in 10 younger Americans say it is harder for them to buy a home than it was for their parents. Nonetheless, younger buyers continue to aspire to homeownership, navigating an uneven landscape of affordability and opportunity. In some states, adults under 35 account for more than a quarter of mortgage applications. In others, that share is less than 15%.
To determine where younger Americans are most actively pursuing homeownership, SmartAsset analyzed mortgage applications in each of the 50 states over the preceding year using data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, calculating the share of applications filed by buyers younger than 35 relative to all applicants. The results offer a look at where the next generation of homeowners may be gaining the strongest foothold.
Key Findings
- Younger Americans may be more likely to pursue homeownership where housing costs are lower. In each of the four states with the highest share of mortgage applications from adults younger than 35, the typical home value is less than $300,000: North Dakota (No. 1), West Virginia (No. 2), Nebraska (No. 3) and Iowa (No. 4).
- Texas leads by total number of applications. While it only ranks No. 18 overall for the share of mortgage applications from adults younger than 35, the Lone Star State had the highest total number of such applications, 259,737.
- Price may be less of a deterrent to younger Utahns. Among states where the typical home value exceeds $500,000, Utah is the only one where adults younger than 35 account for more than 21% of mortgage applications.
- Young Delawareans lag in pursuit of homeownership. Delaware ranked No. 50, with adults younger than 35 accounting for just 13.4% of mortgage applications in 2025.
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How States Measure
Alabama
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 51,932
- Typical home value: $236,705
Alaska
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 24.3%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 5,440
- Typical home value: $390,107
Arizona
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 17.1%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 61,242
- Typical home value: $423,746
Arkansas
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22.4%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 30,266
- Typical home value: $222,300
California
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 14.7%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 170,434
- Typical home value: $776,233
Colorado
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 20.2%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 59,493
- Typical home value: $543,271
Connecticut
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 18.3%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 25,376
- Typical home value: $441,466
Delaware
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 13.4%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 7,406
- Typical home value: $405,836
Florida
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 14.8%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 159,429
- Typical home value: $376,504
Georgia
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 17.9%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 92,511
- Typical home value: $333,559
Hawai‘i
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 13.6%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 5,285
- Typical home value: $830,219
Idaho
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 20.1%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 20,382
- Typical home value: $477,506
Illinois
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 21.7%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 99,120
- Typical home value: $290,210
Indiana
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.3%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 76,028
- Typical home value: $256,584
Iowa
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 25.6%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 31,666
- Typical home value: $234,891
Kansas
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.3%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 25,209
- Typical home value: $246,369
Kentucky
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 24.8%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 47,476
- Typical home value: $232,231
Louisiana
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.2%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 35,607
- Typical home value: $214,727
Maine
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 19%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 11,807
- Typical home value: $412,608
Maryland
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 16.6%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 43,894
- Typical home value: $431,934
Massachusetts
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 17.3%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 42,812
- Typical home value: $661,755
Michigan
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22.5%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 94,242
- Typical home value: $263,590
Minnesota
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 24.3%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 50,992
- Typical home value: $350,891
Mississippi
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22.9%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 26,255
- Typical home value: $194,242
Missouri
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.1%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 63,203
- Typical home value: $265,398
Montana
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 20%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 8,345
- Typical home value: $467,919
Nebraska
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 25.7%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 19,947
- Typical home value: $279,080
Nevada
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 16.6%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 23,517
- Typical home value: $447,225
New Hampshire
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 18.5%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 11,758
- Typical home value: $510,709
New Jersey
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 16%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 59,260
- Typical home value: $571,373
New Mexico
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 24%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 19,504
- Typical home value: $317,474
New York
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 18.9%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 81,235
- Typical home value: $510,449
North Carolina
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 19.5%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 107,640
- Typical home value: $337,273
North Dakota
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 28.3%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 6,551
- Typical home value: $286,406
Ohio
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 114,730
- Typical home value: $244,844
Oklahoma
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.5%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 38,723
- Typical home value: $221,765
Oregon
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 16.5%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 27,275
- Typical home value: $501,661
Pennsylvania
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 18.6%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 93,107
- Typical home value: $286,387
Rhode Island
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 17.8%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 8,575
- Typical home value: $504,793
South Carolina
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 20.1%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 58,977
- Typical home value: $305,174
South Dakota
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 25.1%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 7,390
- Typical home value: $319,255
Tennessee
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 20.8%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 71,613
- Typical home value: $334,075
Texas
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22.7%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 259,737
- Typical home value: $302,187
Utah
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.7%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 40,765
- Typical home value: $540,993
Vermont
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 19.3%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 4,285
- Typical home value: $394,227
Virginia
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 18.7%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 74,338
- Typical home value: $414,320
Washington
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 19.9%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 64,236
- Typical home value: $604,087
West Virginia
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 26.5%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 16,133
- Typical home value: $174,876
Wisconsin
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 21.7%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 53,076
- Typical home value: $333,909
Wyoming
- Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22.9%
- Number of applications by under 35s: 5,745
- Typical home value: $363,685
Methodology
Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) snapshot data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was analyzed for 2025, the most recent year available. For each state, the number and share of conventional mortgage records involving applicants younger than 35 were calculated by combining the under-25 and 25-to-34 age categories. The data reflects HMDA-reportable mortgage activity submitted by covered financial institutions and includes applications that were originated, denied, withdrawn, incomplete or otherwise resolved; cash purchases are not included. The typical home value in each state was sourced from Zillow’s Home Value Index for all homes using April 2026 data. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.