What is the salt trick for men, and is it a secret to improved intimacy?

Ro took a closer look at an at-home cure for erectile dysfunction and discovered it should be taken with a big grain of salt.

If you have erectile dysfunction (ED), you might feel desperate to find answers. A trip down the search engine rabbit hole can be a dangerous thing, but in doing so, you might have come across some intriguing information about the salt trick for men. The internet has been overflowing with "try this one weird trick" clickbait articles for years, but the possibility of a new at-home cure for ED is more than enough to spark your curiosity. What exactly is the salt trick for men, and how do you do it? Does it even work?

Ro took a closer look, talked to a urologist, and gathered as much information as we could to see if this new "trick" was actually magic or just more smoke and mirrors.

Key takeaways

"Salt trick for men" is a popular search term that seems to be related to consuming salt or applying salt to the body in an effort to help ED symptoms. It can be difficult to find out exactly what the salt trick for men is or how it supposedly works, so its effectiveness can't really be verified or tested.

Increasing your salt and sodium intake too much could raise your blood pressure, which may worsen ED symptoms over time.

There are several proven and safe alternatives to the salt trick for men that are likely more effective for treating ED and carry less risk.

What is the salt trick for men?

Pinning down what the "salt trick" actually is can be a challenge. There are numerous videos that praise its effectiveness, but often alongside some pretty questionable-looking links that promise the full recipe—just one easy click away. (An IT specialist would probably tell you not to risk clicking those links.) A majority of the videos and articles about the salt trick focus on consuming salt or applying salt to parts of the body to reverse the symptoms of erectile dysfunction. The type of salt used in the salt trick is either common table salt or a less common type of salt called blue salt.

Of note, the term "salt" can be used in a variety of different ways. We often think of salt as typical "table salt" (sodium chloride). Many preparations advertised as the "salt trick for men" have low levels of sodium chloride and higher levels of potassium chloride, the most common chemical in the cells of our bodies. People who are dehydrated or take certain medications (typically diuretics or water pills) can become markedly potassium depleted, which in turn can make them weak or tired, have muscle cramps, or even affect heart rhythms. For these people, potassium supplements may be critical to restore potassium levels and could even help erectile function. So, potassium "salt" supplementation has a potential medical role. Rehydrating solutions such as Gatorade contain much higher levels of potassium than sodium to keep such salts in balance in your body, for example. For the average man, it is unlikely that potassium supplements are needed or helpful for erectile function, however.

Interest in the salt trick is fairly recent, with Google search trends for "blue salt trick" and "salt trick for men" first appearing in late September 2024 and steadily increasing throughout the rest of 2024 and into early 2025. The top search results from Google will often lead you to a series of similar videos of people—many reciting the same script and sharing identical personal anecdotes—excitedly sharing the supposed effectiveness of the salt trick. Other videos feature people with dubbed voices—their lips don't match their words—describing how their sex lives improved after finding the salt trick.

While the exact recipe and instructions are never shared in these videos, the speaker is often positioned next to a video of someone adding table salt to a bottle of cola or mixing salt with simple ingredients like water and lemon slices. (Note: Many "salt" preparations refer to high-potassium content, which tastes similar to table salt on food.)

Of course, this is naturally where curiosity, skepticism, and the recent spike in Google searches come in: How do you do the salt trick, and does it actually work? Well, the short answer is no, especially since the salt trick's specifications are largely hidden away, and there are no peer-reviewed studies that have been able to verify its effectiveness.

"There's currently no scientific evidence to suggest that consuming salt—or applying it to the body—improves erectile function," explains Justin Houman, MD, a urologist and assistant professor of urology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California. "While blood flow is crucial for erections, excess salt intake is more commonly associated with worsening vascular health, not improving it."

Can the salt trick for men help erectile dysfunction?

One of the first red flags that could be raised about the salt trick as an ED cure is the inclusion of salt in the first place. High-sodium diets have often been linked to high blood pressure, and many studies show that a deliberate reduction in daily sodium intake correlates with lower blood pressure. As noted above, potassium supplementation has limited benefits for the average man since your cells are filled with potassium, and total body depletion of potassium is rare in otherwise healthy men.

When your blood pressure is too high, it can lead to a condition known as hypertension, which has been linked to an increased risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease, and heart failure. In addition, there is a significant overlap among people experiencing erectile dysfunction and hypertension. Now, that isn't to say that all cases of ED stem from hypertension, but for some people, high blood pressure can get in the way of proper blood flow to the penis, contributing to ED symptoms.

"Sodium plays a role in maintaining fluid balance and blood pressure," Dr. Houman says. "But excessive intake can lead to hypertension, endothelial dysfunction, and arterial stiffness—all of which negatively impact erectile function over time."

But how much sodium is too much, and how does that translate to a specific amount of salt? Well, there isn't an exact amount that is considered "too much," but the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a daily maximum of around 2,000 mg of sodium or 5 grams of salt. This equates to less than a teaspoon—an amount far smaller than the scoop of salt that appears in salt trick videos.

Dr. Houman recommends an ideal daily sodium target of "1,500 mg for optimal heart and vascular health. Many people already exceed this amount due to processed foods, so increasing salt intake in hopes of improving erections may be counterproductive."

Are there other sexual benefits of the salt trick for men?

It is worth mentioning that some recipes call for blue salt, a rare type of salt commonly extracted from the mountains in Iran, often lower in sodium and higher in potassium than regular table salt. This is noteworthy since studies have shown an increase in daily potassium can lead to a lower risk of ED— this particular study recommends not exceeding 3,800 mg per day.

But that doesn't mean you should rush out to stock your kitchen cabinets with blue salt just yet. While blue salt could be a healthier (albeit significantly more expensive) alternative to table salt, the amount of potassium in ¼ teaspoon of blue salt—approximately 200 mg, according to various nutrition labels of blue salt products—is still less than you would find in a ¼ cup of dried apricots at 378 mg.

Choosing blue salt over table salt may be a preferable dietary choice if you have ED or trouble with your blood pressure, but the benefits would be minimal compared to the benefits of reducing your overall sodium intake and adding more potassium-rich foods to your diet like bananas, almonds, and leafy greens. Overall, it is unlikely that there are sexual benefits (or any meaningful benefits) of the salt trick.

Is the salt trick for men safe?

If a salt trick recipe includes an amount of salt over the daily recommended limit, it is likely unsafe for long-term use, possibly leading to hypertension and worsening erectile function down the line if taken regularly. "Chronic high salt intake can damage blood vessels and reduce nitric oxide availability," Dr. Houman explains, "which is essential for proper vasodilation (widening of blood vessels) to achieve and maintain an erection."

Additionally, other undisclosed ingredients that may appear in a salt trick recipe could be unsafe if taken incorrectly or in high doses alongside other medications. For example, some herbs and supplements can raise or lower your blood pressure. If these supplements are taken alongside high amounts of salt and medications that regulate blood pressure, the interactions could be quite harmful. For men with limited kidney function, taking in excess amounts of potassium can be life-threatening. Potassium is easily removed from the body for men with normal kidney function; but in certain stages of kidney failure, the potassium can build up, resulting in high potassium levels that can cause abnormal heart rhythms, including causing the heart to stop (cardiac arrest).

You should always use caution before adding new supplements to your diet, especially if they've been advertised as treatments for ED without legitimate studies and research to back up those claims. If you have concerns about erectile dysfunction and are looking for remedies or at-home treatments, it might be a good time to talk with your healthcare provider to discuss your treatment options and any potential negative interactions from new supplements. In many cases, assuring adequate hydration (drinking enough fluids) will allow your body to regulate the appropriate levels of salts (sodium and potassium) in your body.

Alternatives to the salt trick for men for erectile dysfunction

The idea that one simple ingredient conveniently found in your kitchen could reduce ED symptoms is pretty enticing. But ED is a complicated condition, and finding the right treatment takes time. There are definitely no one-size-fits-all solutions here. But there are some changes you can start making today that could help improve ED symptoms.

Talk with your partner

A majority of ED treatments aim to address the physical causes, but what you might not know is that psychological factors, like anxiety, depression, and stress around sexual performance can also contribute to ED symptoms.

A 2023 review discussed how these anxieties could sometimes lead to lower self-esteem and strained romantic relations. Thankfully, the review also shares some advice to address these anxieties, like educating yourself on the causes of ED, encouraging partners to learn about ED, and emphasizing the importance of showing support and understanding.

Follow a consistent exercise routine

Everyone knows that a regular workout routine can have positive effects on your health—but what you might not know is it could help improve erectile function, too.

One quick run on the treadmill won't do the trick though; a more consistent workout regimen is in order. A 2023 review and meta-analysis showed that participants who saw erectile improvement had spent 30-60 minutes on aerobic exercises 3–5 times per week. Similarly, a 2018 study indicated that aerobic exercise—defined in this study as 40 minutes of aerobic exercise four times a week for six months—can be helpful for people whose ED stems from obesity, lack of physical activity, and hypertension.

Consider prescription treatments

Viagra has continued to be a proven and effective treatment for ED ever since it was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ED in 1998. If you are experiencing ED symptoms, Viagra—or Cialis, a similarly safe and effective ED drug—are likely worthwhile alternatives over untested and potentially unsafe at-home treatments like the salt trick for men.

If price is a concern, generic versions of these medications are available. Sildenafil (generic Viagra) and tadalafil (generic Cialis) contain the same active ingredient as the brand-name alternatives and are priced at just a few dollars per pill.

If you're in the United States, you'll need a prescription for any of these medication options from a licensed healthcare provider. Be wary of any over-the-counter supplements claiming to be Viagra or Cialis (or their active ingredients).

Bottom line: salt trick for men

Considering how many people are impacted by erectile dysfunction worldwide, it would be pretty incredible to discover that we'd just been sprinkling the cure on our french fries and popcorn all these years. But without a clear recipe for the salt trick that can be studied, the only "evidence" of its effectiveness is left in anonymous anecdotes in the comments sections across the Internet. And if there is one piece of advice to leave you with, it would be: You can't believe everything you read on the internet. To recap:

There's no evidence that any supposed salt trick for men works for improving symptoms of ED.

A high sodium diet can lead to higher blood pressure and hypertension, so any increases should be carefully considered or discussed with your healthcare provider.

Research has shown that regular exercise and a low-sodium diet can help lower blood pressure and lessen ED symptoms, seeming to indicate that the more effective "trick" over time is using less salt instead of adding more.

Openly discussing your ED symptoms with your sexual partner may seem uncomfortable at first, but it may prove to be a better use of your time than researching unproven quick "tricks" and miracle cures.

Medications that are usually safe and effective like Viagra or Cialis are far better options for treating ED.

If you're experiencing symptoms of ED, don't rely on unproven Internet tricks. Speak with your healthcare provider to find safe and effective solutions.