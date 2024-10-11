The Weeknd's record Spotify monthly listener number gets even bigger

The Weeknd's new music has increased his record number of Spotify monthly listeners to never-before-seen heights.

The Canadian star became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on the platform in February 2023, and he's held the record ever since then, except for one month when Billie Eilish took over. But now he boasts more than 120.5 million monthly listeners.

That puts him way ahead of the next artist on the list: Bruno Mars, who has over 109 million. Billie is now third, with just under 108 million listeners, followed by Lady Gaga with 105 million and Taylor Swift with 93 million monthly listeners.

The Weeknd's latest single, "Timeless," produced by Pharrell Williams, debuted at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It and his other release, "Dancing in the Flames," are from his eagerly anticipated new album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which currently does not have a release date.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.