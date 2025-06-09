The Weeknd hits a major milestone with New Jersey concert

The Weeknd performed sold-out shows at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on June 5, 6 and 7 — and set a new record in the process.

After performing for more than 163,000 fans over three days, the "Blinding Lights" singer is now the top-grossing Black male artist ever to perform at the venue.

The Weeknd is currently on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which touches down at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts for shows on June 10 and 11. The tour comes in support of his album trilogy After Hours, Dawn FM and Hurry Up Tomorrow. It's set to wrap up Sept. 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

The Weeknd is donating a dollar from every ticket sold to charities that support children from vulnerable communities around the world.

The singer's movie Hurry Up Tomorrow, a companion to his current album in which he stars with Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, has grossed just over $6 million worldwide, against a production budget of $15 million.

