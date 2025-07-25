Watch the first trailer for the 'This Is Spinal Tap' sequel, 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues'

We are getting our first real look at the upcoming sequel to the 1984 rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

A trailer for the film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, has just been released, following the band Spinal Tap – Michael McKean as lead guitarist David St. Hubbins, Christopher Guest as frontman Nigel Tufnell and Harry Shearer as bassist Derek Smalls – as they attempt to stage a reunion concert 40 years after the first film.

The clip features snippets of the original film, and gives fans a look at what the band members have been doing for the past 40 years, as they're once again followed by a documentarian, played by the film's director Rob Reiner.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of some of the A-list cameos in the film. Paul McCartney turns up to comment on a lyric from Spinal Tap's song "Big Bottom," noting the line "I'd like to sink her with my pink torpedo," is "literature," while Elton John joins them on stage for a performance of "Stonehenge."

The band's bad luck with drummers continues, as the trailer notes they're short a drummer because their last one "sneezed himself into oblivion." The band offers Questlove the gig, but he turns them down, sharing, "I don't want to die," while they try to assure him they've only lost 11 drummers.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opens in theaters Sept. 12. In addition to McCartney and John, it will feature cameos by Garth Brooks, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Metallica's Lars Ulrich.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.