Watch Doja Cat get turned into claymation in new Brisk Iced Tea ad

By Andrea Dresdale

Doja Cat has feet of clay — actually, an entire body made of clay — in a new commercial for Brisk Iced Tea.

The singer is depicted via claymation in the ad, which is a throwback to the brand's stop-motion animation ads of the '90s and '00s. In it, Doja and a guy are sitting in a forest. She asks him for a sip of his iced tea, and as soon as he says no, he's grabbed by an angry bear. He yells for her to help him, so she sings a bit of her song "Demons," enchanting all the other forest animals and making them attack the bear — and rescue the iced tea.

"That's cold," yells the guy, who's still in the bear's clutches. "That's Brisk, baby!" she replies.

“I’m known for pushing boundaries and making the impossible a reality, so I was honored to collaborate with Brisk Iced Tea and bring our creative energy to life in a way that fans have never seen me before," Doja says in a statement, adding that "seeing myself transformed into the iconic claymation style was like stepping into a wild, animated dream.”

If you follow @Brisk on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments with #ThatsColdSweepsEntry, you can get a chance to win a giant version of Doja's claymation head, which she was seen carrying around in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!