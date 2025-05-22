Watch Chance the Rapper's world premiere of new song 'Space and Time'

Chance the Rapper debuted a new song on the season finale of The Voice, where he served as coach for the 23rd and 25th seasons.

"Space and Time" finds Chance reflecting on how he's grown with the space and time he's had since leaving a situation and how he wants that growth to be seen.

"I grew tall overnight, I woke up one day a man/ Walked back by the crib/ Where we would one day raise a fam," Chance sings in the first verse of the song. "I'd been around the world/ Done all the things I can/ I'm a giant now, I can't wait 'til you see how big I am."

"Space and Time" will appear on Chance's upcoming Star Line album, which fans who book his Airbnb experience will get a chance to preview. There, he'll bring guests along on multisensory journey into his project, featuring visuals, a live performance and an opportunity to ask him about the making of Star Line.

More information can be found on airbnb.com.

