Wale, Skilla Baby and more discuss musical journeys + influences for 'Flight Club Fridays' series

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Wale, Skilla Baby, Anycia, Monaleo and Osama Son will open up about their musical journeys and more in Flight Club Fridays, a Flight Club music series that highlights the "cities, musicians, genres and fans that shape sneaker culture," according to Variety.

The series will also see the artists take the stage to perform some of their hits, as well as some new, upcoming music. Their fans will have an opportunity to come together and mingle in each artist's respective hometown.

"Every year, we get the opportunity to collaborate with incredible artists who are paving the way and making an impact on our community," Flight Club's brand director, Ilias Panayiotou, said in a statement. "Naturally, we selected cities that have shown great support to the brand and partnered with artists from each area. With music being an essential part of Flight Club's DNA, Flight Club Fridays continues its tradition of identifying and nurturing talent across music—and we hope to continue to build on this legacy."

The first episode of Flight Club Fridays drops Friday, July 11, on Flight Club's YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!