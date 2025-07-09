Wale, Skilla Baby and more discuss musical journeys + influences for 'Flight Club Fridays' series

Wale, Skilla Baby, Anycia, Monaleo and Osama Son will open up about their musical journeys and more in Flight Club Fridays, a Flight Club music series that highlights the "cities, musicians, genres and fans that shape sneaker culture," according to Variety.

The series will also see the artists take the stage to perform some of their hits, as well as some new, upcoming music. Their fans will have an opportunity to come together and mingle in each artist's respective hometown.

"Every year, we get the opportunity to collaborate with incredible artists who are paving the way and making an impact on our community," Flight Club's brand director, Ilias Panayiotou, said in a statement. "Naturally, we selected cities that have shown great support to the brand and partnered with artists from each area. With music being an essential part of Flight Club's DNA, Flight Club Fridays continues its tradition of identifying and nurturing talent across music—and we hope to continue to build on this legacy."

The first episode of Flight Club Fridays drops Friday, July 11, on Flight Club's YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.