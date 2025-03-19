Wale returns with lead single off upcoming album, 'Blanco'

Wale Music LLC
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Wale is back with some new music. He gets introspective on the new single "Blanco," which sees him open up about drinking alcohol to cope, and to avoid the pressures and his problems in life.

"Artists spend years hiding behind bravado," he said in a statement, per Uproxx. "'Blanco' strips all that away. It's the beginning of a more honest conversation I want to have with my audience and how I feel, and I want to give people an opportunity to connect with a more vulnerable side of my artistry."

The song arrives after Wale teased his return Sunday on social platform X. "1st single off 8th album drops on 3/19 . That's Wednesday. Folarin back. Spread the news," he tweeted. His last album, Folarin II, came out in 2021.

