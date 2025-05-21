Vybz Kartel announces Worl' Boss Tour

After returning to the stage with performances in Jamaica and Brooklyn, Vybz Kartel is ready to make a trip around the world. He's announced his Worl' Boss Tour, his first trek post-prison and the first tour he's planned in over 20 years.

The Worl' Boss Tour will kick off on May 21 at Guyana's National Stadium. It has dates scheduled in Atlanta, Baltimore, Atlantic City, Paris and Manchester. Vybz will also perform at a few festivals, including Trinidad's One Caribbean Music Festival, London's Wireless Festival and Jamaica's Reggae Sumfest. All dates and ticket information can be found on reggaeville.com.

News of Vybz's upcoming tour arrives days after his new dancehall track "Pretty Girls," complete with a music video.

"I have had so many blessings this year," Vybz said in a press release. "The summer is ours, and we are ready to take the world by storm, more passport stamps, more 'Pretty Girls' and endless possibilities."

Vybz was released from prison last July after his conviction for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams was overturned. He served 13 years of his original life sentence.

