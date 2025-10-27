Vybz Kartel performs for first time in Toronto, featuring surprise appearance from Drake

Vybz Kartel had his debut performance in Canada over the weekend, where he took the stage at Scotiabank Arena and received a warm welcome from Toronto's own Drake. The 6 God used the moment to give Vybz his flowers for his contributions to dancehall music.

"Look at all these people right here, how much we've spent with this man's music right here," Drake said in a clip that made its way to social media. "I used to hand out flyers outside of a club called Escape just to go inside to the club and listen to your tunes. So one more time, please—as a city, as a family—make some motherf*****' noise."

He then surprised the fans with a set including “Which One” and “Nokia."

Vybz's shows marked his first time in Toronto -- a moment he says brought along "an amazing feeling."

"The journey has been a long and a very tedious one. For me to be in Canada, creating history with three shows, never been done before in the dancehall arena, is an amazing feeling, and it's very humbling as well," he told the Toronto Star ahead of the show, noting his observation that the city "is very much in tune with dancehall, with the Caribbean culture."

Vybz added that the opportunity came about after Drake brought him out at the Wireless Festival and shared how it was to be with him onstage.

“When you get to experience the power which is Drake live on stage, and you get to see how the fans react to him, you see how he’s loved. He’s so iconic. I’m looking in amazement, like, ‘Oh, wow.’ I’ll never forget that,'" he said.

Vybz also revealed the two have a song in the works, teasing, "It’s going to be crazy when you guys hear it. It’s three people on the track.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.