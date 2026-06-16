Vince Staples announces Cry Baby tour

Vince Staples is taking his Cry Baby album out on the road. He is set to play shows across the United States as part of his newly announced Cry Baby tour.

The trek will kick off Oct. 19 at Tabernacle in Atlanta, with stops also scheduled in Houston, Dallas, Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit, Denver and other cities. He's currently set to close things out on Nov. 15 at The Warfield in San Francisco.

Fans can visit Vince's website and sign up for access to the presale, which kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets then go on sale to the public on Friday.

The tour will support Vince's latest release, Cry Baby, which spawned the singles "Blackberry Marmalade," "White Flag" and "Cotton." The accompanying music videos are now available to watch on YouTube.

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