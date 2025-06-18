Vegas lounge serving up Beyoncé-inspired cocktails

Drunk in love or just drunk on Beyoncé-inspired cocktails? In honor of the singer’s Cowboy Carter tour stop in Las Vegas in July, Foundation Room inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino is serving up special Bey-themed drinks.

The cocktail “Crazy in Love” is a mix of Cîroc Peach, Peach Monin, simple syrup, lemon juice and tea, garnished with a candy stir stick. “Texas Hold ‘Em” is made with Tanqueray Gin, St. Germain, lemon juice, Blackberry Monin and ginger beer. And “Brown Eyes,” named after the Destiny’s Child song, features Jack Daniel's Honey, lemon juice, Demerara syrup and Fever Tree soda.

The drinks are priced at $22 and will be available on July 25 and July 26, the same nights Bey plays Allegiant Stadium.

