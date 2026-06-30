Usher pays tribute to Clive Davis: 'Your influence will live forever in the music'

Singer-songwriter Usher and Clive Davis attend Angel Ball 2015 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 19, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation)

After attending Clive Davis' funeral on Monday, Usher took to social media to share some words about the late record executive.

“Rest in peace to the legendary Clive Davis,” he wrote in a post that included photos of them together over the years. “There are people who hear music… and then there are people who hear destiny. Clive heard something in so many of us before the world ever did. His vision, his belief and his commitment to artists helped shape the sound of generations and for me, he will always be part of the foundation of my journey.”

Usher added that Clive’s “impact is everywhere,” as “he didn’t just help build careers, he helped build legacies.”

“Thank you, Clive, for your wisdom, your ear, your belief, and the doors U opened,” he continued. “Your influence will live forever in the music, in the artists, and in every dream U helped make real. My prayers are with your family and everyone who loved you.”

Usher’s music career was launched on LaFace Records, which was founded by L.A. Reid and Babyface, with backing from Clive and his label at the time, Arista Records.

Usher maintained a relationship with the executive over the years, attending many of his star-studded events.

Clive died on June 22 at his New York home while surrounded by family. He was 94 years old.

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