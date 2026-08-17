Usher and Chris Brown expand R&B tour

Usher and Chris Brown perform at Rogers Stadium on August 11, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Usher and Chris Brown have added dates to their ongoing R&B tour.

According to a new post announcing the update, the decision stems from the love and support they've received from fans thus far.

"You all are STILL not playing about The R&B Tour!" reads the post's caption. "The love has been unreal, so we’re keeping it going and adding MORE DATES."

It continues, "The fans have made this tour what it is. We see you. Let’s keep making it BIGGER!"

The newly added dates include third stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Oct. 15, Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Nov. 5 and SoFi Stadium in LA on Nov. 16; a second stop in Miami on Dec. 6; and shows in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Columbia, South Carolina.

Fans have until Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET to sign up for access to the presale, which starts Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Usher and Chris are set to play Monday at the Gillette Stadium in Boston.

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