Tyler Perry to release three films with Netflix in 2026

Tyler Perry continues to add to his growing list of television and films with a new set of projects announced as part of Netflix's 2026 lineup.

Kicking off the year is Joe's College Road Trip, set to premiere on Feb. 13. Tyler stars as the titular character, who takes "a cross-country college road trip where tensions run high and life-changing lessons are learned," according to Netflix. Jermaine Harris and Amber Reign Smith also star in the film.

Tyler tapped Fantasia for Tyler Perry's The Gospel of Christmas, featuring a star-studded cast including Tank and gospel stars Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, the Clark Sisters, Smokie Norful, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Ann Nesby, Yolanda Adams, Hezekiah Walker and Je'Kalyn Carr. The film follows a pastor who inherits his family's church and reconnects with his faith as he tries to save the congregation.

And as previously reported, another installment of Why Did I Get Married Again is on the way. Michael Jai White's Marcus and Tasha Smith's Angela reunite with their longtime couple friends for their daughter's wedding and are forced to acknowledge how much she's grown to be like them. Jill Scott, Taraji P. Henson and Da'Vinci are among the other cast members.

While not a Tyler Perry project, Tasha directs 'Tis So Sweet starring Taraji, Joey Bada$$, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Russell Hornsby and DeVon Franklin. The film's about Chicago bakery owner Lenore Lindsey, whose life is changed by a discovery that inspires healing, renewed purpose and more.

Other Netflix 2026 films include 72 Hours starring Kevin Hart and Teyana Taylor; Animals with Kerry Washington; Here Comes the Flood starring Denzel Washington and Danai Gurira; and the animated film Swapped, featuring the voices of Michael B. Jordan, Tracy Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.