Tyler Lepley says he'll miss 'family aspect' of 'Harlem' set: 'We really gelled and ended up being like a family'

Two episodes of Harlem premiered on Prime Video Thursday, bringing the third and final season to an end. Having been on the show since the start, Tyler Lepley thinks the trajectory of his character, Ian, has been great.

"I feel like ... each season ... enlightened us with a different layer of who Ian was," he tells ABC Audio. "At first I really saw the fire in him, the passion in him when he was chasing his purpose as a chef. You know, he left Harlem, went to Paris, came back, opened up the restaurant. .... Then we got to see what he was like when we ... took a look into his heart in terms of his love life and saw how he cared for Camille, how he was unapologetic about that and how he chased that and tried to ... reel that in for himself."

He continues, "And then even when that didn't work out, he's still himself ... in this fatherhood that he was chasing ... then, you know, to go through that whole entire whirlwind and then .... hit the landing strip at the end of season 3 and he's there with the love of his life as a father, which is what he's always wanted ... it was a beautiful way to see sometimes we get exactly what we want. It's just not how we plan."

Tyler says he'll miss playing "someone who's eager to figure out what he's doing here in life and then also honor ... what his heart feels" and being on set with the entire cast and crew, who he says "really gelled and ended up being like a family."

