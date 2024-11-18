Tyler, The Creator's 'Chromakopia' #1 for another week, thanks fans during headlining Camp Flog Gnaw set

Another week on top for Tyler, The Creator's new album, Chromakopia, which dominates the Billboard 200 for a third consecutive week. With 104,000 album-equivalent units sold, it beats Call Me If You Get Lost's two-week run and becomes the longest-running #1 hip-hop album in 2024.

Tyler's album now ties with Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time for three weeks at #1. They follow Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet and Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, which respectively dominated the chart for four and 15 weeks.

"Thank all you motherf****** for supporting me, man, for real. To do that, at my 10th carnival in my f****** city, what're we talking about?! I don't even have no heartfelt message," he said, per Billboard, while headlining his Camp Flog Gnaw event over the weekend. "I'm really filled with so much love and joy."

“I wanted to build a place where n***** could just come and just be, and it’s beautiful to see that y’all have been rocking with me for real," he said later in the show. "All this s*** really be starting from my notebook. It’s f****** crazy, bruh! N***** is really three weeks No. 1, and I’m like, ‘What the f*** going on? This is crazy!'” he said. “This is a test run ’cause all the songs are so new."

During his set, Tyler performed songs "Rah Tah Tah," "WUSYANAME," "LUMBERJACK," "DOGTOOTH" and more. Sexyy Red, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii and Daniel Caesar joined him onstage to perform their respective songs.

