Tyler, The Creator releases music video for 'Sugar on My Tongue'

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tyler, The Creator has released his self-directed music video for Don't Tap the Glass track "Sugar on My Tongue." The visual finds Tyler communicating with a woman on the other side of a tiled room; on a leash engaging in BDSM activities; and cutting off his tongue. Clips of dancers jumping and up down to the music were interspersed throughout.

The "Sugar on My Tongue" video follows another self-directed video from Don't Tap the Glass, "Stop Playing With Me." He says he created the album after Chromakopia, when he "just wanted to be silly again," and notes it was "not made for sitting still."

"Dancing, driving, running—any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it," Tyler previously said. "Only at full volume."

