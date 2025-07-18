Tyler, The Creator has something happening Monday

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tyler, The Creator is cooking something up, though it's not exactly clear what it is.

He shared a few posts on his social media teasing something that will happen Monday. One post featured a photo of a Louis Vuitton bag; another appeared to show an animated figure on the ground. A third post displayed a photo of an out-of-frame trumpet player in red marching band uniform. All posts included the date July 21.

What Tyler has up his sleeve remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, his Chromakopia World Tour featuring Lil Yachty and Paris Texas continues Tuesday with a stop at Bell Centre in Montréal, Canada.

