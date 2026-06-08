Tyler, The Creator announces Camp Flog Gnaw's return

Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival is making its return.

He announced the news Monday in a social media post. Alongside a flyer featuring details like the location — Dodger Stadium — and the festival's website, he revealed that the 2026 edition will take place Nov. 14-15.

An advance sale, which has sold out in previous years, is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. PT. Payment plan options will also be available this year. Fans can register for presale access at campfloggnaw.com ahead of the sale. The lineup for the show has not been announced.

Last year, Tyler headlined the festival alongside performers including A$AP Rocky, GloRilla, 2 Chainz, Childish Gambino, Doechii and Kali Uchis.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.