Tyla performs A*Pop track 'Is It Love' for Vevo's Official Live performance series

Poster for Tyla's performance of 'Is It Love' on Vevo's Official Live performance series(Vevo)

Tyla kicked off Vevo's Official Live performance series with a live rendition of her song "Is It Love" from her upcoming album, A*Pop.

Described in a press release as "an extension of the song's official music video," the sepia-toned performance takes place in an industrial environment. Tyla moves throughout the space as she takes the stage, backed by her guitarist Ari O'Neal.

"I had so much fun making this series! Performing these songs live makes me even more excited to share A*POP with the world," Tyla says in a statement.

Vevo's Official Live series will feature top artists performing and connecting with fans "through exclusive visuals that are tailored to their album's unique vision," a press release says.

A*Pop, Tyla's sophomore studio album, is due out Friday. She recently told Audacy that things feel different this time around.

"Everything feels different. I feel different. The creation of this album felt different. The way I feel now leading up to it is like ... a lot of butterflies and excitement," she says. "So it's very different, and I'm excited to experience it."

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