Trump says Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked him for a pardon

President Donald Trump said Monday that Sean "Diddy" Combs has reached out to ask for a pardon following his conviction on two prostitution-related charges.

"A lot of people have asked me for pardons," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon."

A representative for Combs declined to comment on Trump's remarks Monday.

Combs was sentenced on Friday to over four years in prison. He will get credit for the 12 months he's already served at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024, as well as be fined $500,000.

Combs' lawyers, who spoke exclusively with ABC News on Friday, said they are considering an appeal, arguing that the judge unfairly imposed a sentence four times longer than what they had requested and that it was improperly based on unproven allegations not included in the conviction.

"The jury made it very clear in their verdict that they acquitted him of the sex trafficking and the RICO counts," lead attorney Teny Geragos said at the time. "Not guilty means not guilty."

According to a letter from his legal team, Combs has asked to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey that houses about 4,000 inmates and offers a drug treatment program known as RDAP, or the Residential Drug Abuse Program.

"In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs," Geragos said in the letter on Monday.

