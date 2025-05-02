Zelle confirms issues with payments platform across US

FILE PHOTO: Zelle as seen on a cellphone and a computer monitor. Zelle has been experiencing an outage on Friday.

Zelle is down for several banks across the country.

Users have been sharing on DownDetector that they are not able to send payments from some institutions such as Truist, Navy Federal and Chase.

There were reports of outages in several areas, including Seattle, Atlanta, Boston and Tampa, WMAQ reported.

LiveNowFox reported that Zelle blamed an unnamed third-party company.

“We are aware that certain Zelle users at some financial institutions are not able to use Zelle at this time,” a Zelle spokesperson told FOX Television Stations. “This situation involves an independent third-party that provides services to particular financial institutions. We are working diligently with our partners to resolve this matter as soon as we can. Zelle users may see transactions marked as ‘payment pending’ in the meantime.”

A similar statement was sent to WPIX by Webster Bank and Zelle, which read, “A third party vendor is experiencing a datacenter incident that is impacting Webster and other banks. We are working diligently with our vendor to resolve any technology access issues our clients may be experiencing as quickly as possible.”

Last month, Zelle shut down its standalone app, saying that a “vast majority” of the 151 million users transferred money through their own banks.

More than 2,200 banks and credit unions use Zelle, with consumers sending more than $1 trillion in 2024, the most sent by a person-to-person payment service in one year, the company said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group