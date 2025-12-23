YouTuber ‘Adam the Woo’ dies

CELEBRATION, Fla. — A YouTube personality known for his coverage of theme parks, roadside attractions and pop culture has died at the age of 51.

“Adam the Woo,” whose real name was David Adam Williams, was found dead in his Celebration, Florida, home.

TMZ was the first to break the news, saying that Osceola County Sheriff deputies were called to the house outside of Orlando for a well-being check.

The home was secure, but they could not contact the person who lived there.

About two hours later, they returned after receiving a call for an unattended death after a concerned neighbor got a ladder and looked in a third-story window. The neighbor found Williams lying still on a bed, TMZ said.

Deputies, along with members of a Fire Rescue team, entered the home, where the social media personality was pronounced dead.

Friends told TMZ that they had seen him the day before he was found dead.

Williams’ friend Chris Yon wrote on Instagram, “I just visited him four days ago in Celebration Florida. We rode around town in his golf cart checking out the decorations, talking about his recent international travel, his excitement for upcoming plans on his YouTube channel, and even a Rays game Adam and I were talking about going to next year. I truly don’t know what to say. I’m in complete shock. RIP David Adam Williams 💔.”

A medical examiner will determine the cause of Williams’ death, People magazine reported.

