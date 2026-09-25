Working 9 to 5: Dolly Parton honored on Sept. 25

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Day FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Sept. 25 marks Dolly Parton Day in many communities. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Friday marked Dolly Parton Day and fans across the country planned to honor the memory of the singer/songwriter a month after her death from cancer.

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Dolly Parton Day is Sept. 25, or nine-two-five, a nod to her hit “9-to-5,” The Associated Press explained.

States and local municipalities are marking the day through proclamations in her honor and memory.

Nashville will have pink lights illuminating the city and giveaways of stickers, buttons, and bookmarks, according to the AP.

At 5 p.m., participating music venues will have live performances of “9 to 5,” according to Nashville’s website.

There’s also a “Dolly Parton itinerary” visitors can follow around Music City, with stops connected to Parton’s life and legacy.

A fireworks show will go of at 9:25 p.m. over downtown Nashville.

Southwest Airlines is having Dolly-inspired karaoke.

The Krewe of Dolly will lead a parade through the French Quarter.

San Francisco is holding Dolly Day that will include “singing loud, dressing up, and being a little kinder than usual in her honor.”

You can also do some good on Dolly Parton Day.

Her program, the Imagination Library, is encouraging people to give to local Imagination Library Partners, or start a new program.

Click here to find one near you.

“For Dolly, giving was always personal and from her heart,” Jeff Conyers, The Dollywood Foundation president, said in a statement to the AP. “She believed deeply in helping people, especially children, and she always felt if you are in a position to help, you should help.”

Nashville’s official website shared that Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will donate all proceeds from Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk to the Nashville Public Library and the Imagination Library.

“We want to thank Garth and Trisha for this beautiful idea and are proud to join the Community Foundation to help make Dolly Day a citywide commemoration where everyone can join in, spread a little kindness and honor Dolly and the incredible legacy she left behind,” Deana Ivey, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp President and CEO, said.

“We hope locals and visitors alike will find their own way to take part, whether it’s supporting a participating business, bringing Dolly Day to life in their own neighborhood, making a donation or simply doing something kind for someone else. Dolly gave so much to Nashville and to people around the world, and this is a chance for all of us to carry that spirit forward,” she said.

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