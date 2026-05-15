Women face federal charges after Carnival cruise fight

FILE PHOTO: Two women faced federal charges after a disagreement became physical on board the Carnival Spirit earlier this year.

Two women who were sailing on the Carnival Spirit faced federal charges after they got into an argument over a line.

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Lisa Horace, 51, and Tonya Nelson, 58, were cited for simple assault, WALA reported.

They apparently got into an argument as they sailed from the Bahamas to Mobile, Alabama in March, AL.com said.

Officials said Nelson told Horace and her husband that they were in the wrong line to pay off their cruise tab.

Al.com said the line was for members of the cruise line’s Diamond and Platinum loyalty program. Passengers who buy the company’s “Faster to the Fun” package can also use the line.

Horace ignored Nelson until Nelson allegedly touched Horace’s husband’s shoulder.

The women eventually started slapping each other, and cruise line staff had to break them up.

There were no significant injuries from the incident. Because it happened in international waters, the FBI was in charge of the case.

The pair pled guilty, AL.com reported.

The U.S. Magistrate had the women sit next to each other during their hearing this week and withheld adjudication despite their guilty plea, adding that if neither of them is arrested for the next three months, the case against them will be dismissed.

He then gave them an opportunity to speak to the court, during which Nelson said, “I’m just sorry that we’re here,” WALA reported.

Horace shared that the consequences of their disagreement go further than the courtroom.

They’re both banned from Carnival ships and will lose their Diamond-member status.

To reach the status, passengers must sail for 200 days and earn 200 VIFP points.

Nelson’s attorney, Buzz Jordan, said he hopes the company will allow the women to sail again.

Carnival has not released a statement about the incident, but gave investigators the video of the disagreement, AL.com reported.

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