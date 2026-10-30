Woman who killed relatives with mushrooms loses appeal, will spend life in prison

FILE PHOTO: A woman's appeal for her conviction has been denied. She was convicted of killing three people using death cap mushrooms in a beef Wellington.

The Australian woman who was convicted of feeding her relatives deadly mushrooms will spend the rest of her life behind bars after her appeal is denied. In fact, her sentence was made harder.

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Erica Patterson was sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 33 years. After that period, she could apply for release, the BBC explained.

But after her appeal was denied, the prosecution’s request to make her sentence one without the possibility of release was granted.

The judges said that she should not be eligible for parole.

The judges said that the case “involved such shocking criminality that it is inappropriate to fix a non-parole period,” the BBC said.

Patterson had invited her estranged husband and his family to her home for lunch in July 2023. The ex decided not to go, but his parents, aunt and uncle-in-law attended the get-together. She served them a meal of beef wellington, which prosecutors said contained death cap mushrooms, CNN reported.

She did not deny cooking the meal and adding mushrooms to improve the flavor. The jury said she picked the deadly mushrooms to murder her guests and put them in a dehydrator that she ended up throwing away as the victims were hospitalized, according to CNN.

The family became ill and had to be admitted to a hospital for treatment. The guests were on life support and had multiple organ failures. Patterson also became ill but was discharged. Three people ended up dying; the fourth spent weeks in a medically induced coma but was eventually discharged.

Patterson went on trial on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

She was convicted but appealed on several grounds, but all were dismissed, the BBC reported.

Patterson can take her case to the country’s high court by Nov. 27 for another appeal, Sky News reported.

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