Firefighters rescue woman from chimney

Chimney rescue FILE PHOTO: Fire crews rescued a woman who had gotten stuck in a chimney. (Jammy Jean - stock.adobe.com)
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. — A woman who had been on a San Fernando rooftop ended up getting stuck in a chimney and had to be rescued by the fire department.

The woman was wedged inside the chimney for about an hour on Tuesday evening as crews worked to free her, KTLA reported.

She was about three feet down into the chimney or exhaust flue, KABC reported.

Firefighters hoisted her “via skillful use of a rope system” before she was taken to an area hospital. She was listed in fair condition.

Officials did not say why she was on the roof of the recreation center, but the Los Angeles Fire Department said she was not affiliated with the center and was not there on official business.

KNBC said that the woman was known to members of the community and is frequently seen in the area.

“Before we knew it, we turned around and she was trying to climb onto the chimney there,” witness Jose Rivera told KNBC.

“It was kind of interesting how she ended up there,” Rivera went on to say. “She was joking, but then she ended up stuck there; she couldn’t get out. You could tell that after a while, it was serious.”

