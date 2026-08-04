Woman battles for her life after spider bite

FILE PHOTO: A woman said a spider bite sent her to a hospital, nearly killing her.

A woman in Kansas had a long health battle after getting bitten by a spider.

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Britagne Miller was at a campfire at Cheney Lake near Wichita, Kansas, in May. Several spiders crawled all over her, she said, biting her several times, KAKE reported.

But it was one bite that sent her to a hospital. She said that after four days, one bite on her calf developed a painful bruise under it.

She said that it kept swelling, and it felt like she was being stabbed in the leg.

Miller said that she had to undergo surgery where doctors removed nearly 300 milliliters of blood clots and had to insert a drain to heal it, according to KAKE.

But the wound became infected with a staph and gram-negative S-type infection. She was also in end-stage liver failure. She already had a compromised liver before the bite.

Doctors gave Miller a devastating prognosis, from days to a month to live, KSAS reported.

She was in medical and cardio intensive care and would not go into hospice, she told KAKE.

But on July 11, despite being given fatal news, she was able to go home and be in in-home care.

She still has other health hurdles to cross, including undergoing a liver transplant once her hemoglobin levels come back up.

Miller does not know what type of spider bit her and sent her to the hospital, but they believe it may have been a brown recluse spider.

The Cleveland Clinic said that brown recluse spider bites may have severe side effects and could send someone to a hospital. Typically, they are not aggressive, and their bite is painless.

A bite from a brown recluse can cause a red, itchy reaction. But if left untreated, the bite can lead to bruising, a blister, an open sore, and scarring, the Cleveland Clinic said.

Severe symptoms of a brown recluse bite include: rash, fever, dizziness, vomiting, chills, restlessness, or difficulty sleeping.

The Cleveland Clinic said if you experience any of the symptoms, you should see a doctor immediately.

Hours after a bite, it may become sensitive and red, typically between three and eight hours after. It may feel like it is burning, and it can change color, looking like a bullseye or bruise.

Within three to five days, the discomfort should go away if only a small amount of venom was injected, but if the venom spread, it may take longer, and an ulcer may appear.

A thick, black scab will cover the bite, and it should heal after three weeks.

There is no test for a brown recluse spider bite.

If you get bitten, you should clean the area with soap and water, use a cool or cold compress to reduce swelling, elevate the bite if possible, and, if severe, see a doctor, the Cleveland Clinic said.

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