Wolverine-type claws found in passenger’s carry-on

TSA officers found claws that officials said were a mix between Wolverine and Freddy Krueger at a security checkpoint.

A passenger may have had superhero aspirations, but their luggage didn’t make it through security after Transportation Security Administration officers found claws inside a bag.

[ Read more trending news ]

The TSA said the devices “looked like something out of a superhero-versus-horror movie crossover.”

Officer Douglas Linn was X-raying bags at Seattle-Tacoma Airport when he saw something that needed extra screening.

“I saw three blades and distinct claw-like features,” Linn said in a news release. “I was amazed, and even more so when it came out of the bag. I have never seen anything like this during my two years at TSA.”

They looked like a mix of Wolverine and Freddy Krueger claws.

The TSA said, “No nightmare on Lane 5, just solid screening and teamwork.”

The passenger voluntarily abandoned them at the TSA checkpoint.

© 2026 Cox Media Group