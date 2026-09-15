Winner of $1.040 billion Powerball jackpot claims prize

The winner of the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball history has stepped forward to claim the $1.040 billion prize, lottery officials said on Tuesday.

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According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning ticket from the Aug. 12 drawing was sold at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store in Quincy, located in the western part of the state about two hours north of St. Louis, WLS reported.

The winning numbers were 4-26-66-67-69 and the red Powerball was 9, according to the Powerball website. There was a 2X Power Play multiplier.

The winner has decided to remain anonymous. They said they were initially in disbelief and called a family member to confirm the numbers.

[ Powerball: Winning ticket for $1.040 billion jackpot sold in Illinois ]

“Even after claiming the prize, I’m still processing the news and experiencing the full range of emotions that come with winning a billion-dollar jackpot -- from disbelief and shock to overwhelming elation,” the lucky winner said.

The winner elected to take the lump sum payment, which was estimated to be $450.5 million before taxes.

The mystery winner of Illinois’ $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the historic prize. https://t.co/5KFIC8lCYn — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) September 15, 2026

Lottery officials said the winner spent several weeks working with legal and financial advisors to prepare for the claim, WMAQ reported.

“The Illinois Lottery is thrilled to officially welcome this historic winner,” Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Lottery, said in a statement. “A jackpot of this magnitude is an extraordinary event, and we’re excited to see the second-largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois officially claimed. It’s exciting to see such a significant Powerball win come to an Illinois player, and we’re pleased to celebrate this milestone with them.”

The $1.04 billion payday was the second-largest lottery prize in state history, lottery officials said.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Des Plaines on July 29, 2022, was worth $1.337 billion to two people who shared the prize.

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