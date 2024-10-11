Walmart to open pet clinics in some locations

A man and his dog checking into a Walmart Pet Services clinic.

Walmart Pet Services Five Walmart stores will be getting Pet Services clinics that will provide veterinary care and grooming. (Walmart)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Walmart is trying to cater to the health of four-footed family members.

Read more trending news

The company announced this week that it has expanded its pet care offerings to more locations.

It isn’t just dog food, cat treats, and pet toys. The retailer has opened more in-person clinics, online vet access and even pet prescription delivery, Walmart said.

In the near future, there will be five stores that will have a new Walmart Pet Services center:

  • Cumming, Georgia
  • Alpharetta, Georgia
  • Glendale, Arizona
  • Chandler, Arizona
  • Mesa, Arizona

Walmart opened its pilot location in Dallas, Georgia, which offered “low, transparent pricing with easy-to-understand packages,” the company said. The company plans to expand the list of stores where the clinics are offered.

Pet Services offers basic veterinary care including vaccines, wellness exams and minor medical services, as well as grooming.

Next week, Walmart launches its Walmart+ partnership with Pawp, an online pet care service. Walmart+ members will get 24/7 free access to veterinarians via text or video, the company said.

Walmart to close all 51 health care centers, end virtual health care

News of the clinic expansion came months after Walmart announced it was closing all 51 health clinics for people, CNBC reported. The retailer also shuttered its telehealth provider.


Latest consumer headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!