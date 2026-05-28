US, Iran reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire

File photo. President Donald Trump must sign off on any potential deal that was reached on Thursday.

Negotiators with the United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement to extend a ceasefire in the Middle East region by 60 days, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

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The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said that President Donald Trump still needs to sign off on the memorandum of understanding.

Details of the agreement were first reported by Axios.

“This is an agreement to get everybody to the table,” a U.S. official told Axios. “We will work out the details in the negotiations.”

Trump’s approval will be the key to any tentative agreement, officials told CNN. The president said on Wednesday that he was not satisfied with how the talks were progressing.

It was also unclear whether Iran’s Supreme Leader was on board or had signed off on the potential ceasefire deal.

The memorandum of understanding would include language lifting constraints on the Strait of Hormuz, according to CNN. That also would mean unrestricted navigation by vessels and the lifting of a U.S. blockade.

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