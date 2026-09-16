Tyler Perry says he’s moving to Puerto Rico, ‘pulling back a whole lot’ from work

FILE PHOTO: Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" Special Screening on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix)

Big changes may be coming for one of Hollywood’s biggest producers, writers, and actors.

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Tyler Perry said he will move to Puerto Rico in 2027 to spend more time with his son.

He broke the news on the “Today” show this week.

Yes, I am officially — you’re the first to hear this — I am officially moving to Puerto Rico,” Perry said. “No, this is real.”

He reiterated it by saying, “Yep, moving to Puerto Rico at the top of the year, and I’m pulling back a while lot.”

The “Madea” actor said the reason is his age. He recently celebrated his 57th birthday.

The relationship between Perry and his son Aman was highlighted in the documentary “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” during which Aman, then 8 years old, asked the multi-hyphenate why he works so much.

“Why do I work so hard?” Perry asked before responding. “Because I want you to have a really good future and I want us to have a really good life. We can travel and have fun and help other people. So, don’t you think that’s a good idea?”

Aman answers: “You’re my hero.”

Perry has left a legacy of more than two dozen films and 17 shows, with more on the way, including “Why Did I Get Married Again?” which is streaming on Netflix. People magazine said the film is the third installment of the series that started in 2007.

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