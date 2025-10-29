Trump’s granddaughter receives sponsor exemption, will play in LPGA event

The president's granddaughter received a sponsor's exemption to compete in The Annika golf tournament next month.

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, will make her debut on the LPGA Tour next month.

Kai Trump, a golfer who has committed to play at the University of Miami, received a sponsor’s exemption to play in The Annika, which will be contested at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

The tournament, which will be held from Nov. 13-16, is the penultimate event on the LPGA Tour’s schedule.

Pelican Golf Club named Trump as the tournament’s third sponsor invitation. The other two are Wake Forest senior Anne-Sterre den Dunnen and Northwestern All-American Lauryn Nguyen.

The tournament features a $3.25 million purse and a field of 108 participants, including three-time Annika champion Nelly Korda and 2023 champion Lilia Vu.

Trump is a high school senior at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida.

“My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour, and I am thrilled to be able to compete,” she said in a statement. “This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward to meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut.”

“Kai Trump has a tremendous passion for the game and is expanding the sport to broader audiences,” Justin Sheehan, the director of golf at Pelican Golf Club, said in a statement. “She has a bright future at Miami, and we look forward to welcoming her and our entire tournament field to Pelican Golf Club in November.”

Kai Trump is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and is currently ranked No. 461 in the American Junior Golf rankings.

