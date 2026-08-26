Tim Curry: An eccentric, stimulating career

The actor could dress up or dress down, depending on his role.

“I’m a stranger to Nirvana,” Tim Curry sang on his 1979 song, “Paradise Garage.” “I don’t box outside my weight.”

Oh, yes he did.

Eccentric does not even begin to cover the breadth of the British actor’s talent. Curry died Tuesday at the age of 80 at his Los Angeles home.

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Curry played the cross-dressing scientist in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the fiendish Pennywise from the horror television show “It,” and was the exasperated concierge in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Curry was also a singer and later in his career he was a voice actor. He suffered a major stroke in 2012.

[ Tim Curry dies at age 80 ]

Here are some of the notable roles and songs by Curry. As he sang in “I Do The Rock,” they were “stimulating.”

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Curry played Frank-N-Furter in this off-the-wall twist on the mad scientist movie genre. Claud Rains and Fredric March had nothing on this guy. The film became a cult classic, with college students going to Saturday midnight performances, bringing props as audience participation was encouraged.

It (1990)

In the television adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, Curry played the evil, twisted -- and very scary -- Pennywise the clown, using a New York accent and delivering his lines in a low, raspy voice, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“My job was to give Tim the stage and not get in his way too much,” director Tommy Lee Wallace told the entertainment news outlet in 2017. “He was like Robin Williams in the way he brought a spontaneous improvisation to the part.”

Annie (1982)

Another evil character? You bet your bottom dollar. Curry played the conniving Rooster Hannigan in this musical. Curry conspired with his matronly sister, played by Carol Burnett, to kidnap Annie (Aileen Quinn).

Clue (1985)

In this suspense spoof of the iconic board game, Curry plays Wadsworth, the excessively talkative butler. The film is chock full of murder suspects, including Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Martin Mull and Eileen Brennan.

Curry’s part can be compared to Sherlock Holmes on speed.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Curry played the suspicious, prim and pompois Mr. Hector, the concierge at New York’s Plaza Hotel.

His nosy nature added comedy to the film, as young Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) hides out to avoid crooks Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel). Curry is hilarious as Culkin uses a television remote to “interrogate” the concierge from another room.

“I Do The Rock” (1979)

Curry parlayed his film success with a recording contract. His stream-of-consciousness patter in “I Do the Rock,” from the “Fearless album,” reads like a playful romp through history, with plenty of word twists:

“I’ve always liked DiMaggio,

And Rockne’s pretty Knute you know.

I could never whack a ball with such velocity."

Paradise Garage (1979)

Another song from “Fearless,” Curry mocks the disco scene in New York City with tongue-in-cheek dialogue.

0 of 16 Remembering Tim Curry Remembering Tim Curry who died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 1974: Actor and songwriter Richard O'Brien (left) with actor and singer Tim Curry, his co-star in the stage musical 'The Rocky Horror Show', at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards for 1973 at the Savoy Hotel in London, UK, 22nd January 1974. The work won the award for Best Musical in 1973. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Evening Standard/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 1975: Actress Patricia Quinn, actor Tim Curry, and actress Little Nell on set of the Cinemax movie "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 1978: Tim Curry as William Shakespeare appearing in the ABC mini-series 'Will Shakespeare' aka 'Life of Shakespeare'. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Disney General Entertainment Con) Remembering Tim Curry 1981: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 7 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tim Curry during the 'The Zucchini Song' skit on December 5, 1981 -- (Photo by: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Remembering Tim Curry 1994: Tim Curry during 1994 Cable Ace Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Remembering Tim Curry 1997: (L-R) Annie Potts, Tim Curry promotional photo for the ABC tv series 'Over the Top'. (Photo by Gwendolen Cates /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Photo by Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC via Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2002: Tim Curry during The Wild Thornberrys Movie at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, CA, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Remembering Tim Curry 2005: David Hyde Pierce, Terry Jones, Mike Nichols, Michael Palin, Tim Curry and Eric Idle singing "Always Look On The Brighter Side Of Life" during the opening night curtain call for "Monty Python's Spamalot" at the Shubert Theatre March 17, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2010: Actor Tim Curry arrives at the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2010: Actors Julian McMahon (L) and Tim Curry attend The Rocky Horror Picture Show 35th anniversary after-party to benefit The Painted Turtle at The Wiltern on October 28, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Painted Turtle) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2016: (L-R Back Row) Actors Ivy Levan, Staz Nair (L-R Front Row) Tim Curry and Ryan McCartan speak onstage at 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' panel discussion during the FOX portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2025: Patricia Quinn, Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Tim Curry attend The Academy Museum Hosts 50th Anniversary Of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" With Tim Curry And Sins O' The Flesh at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on September 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Remembering Tim Curry 2025: Tim Curry and Nell Campbell attend The Academy Museum Hosts 50th Anniversary Of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" With Tim Curry And Sins O' The Flesh at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on September 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

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