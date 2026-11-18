The Los Angeles mansion of the women's tennis star was targets by burglars on Tuesday, police said.

LOS ANGELES — The residence of tennis star Sloane Stephens was among two mansions targeted by burglars in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday, according to a published report.

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Sloane, 33, the 2017 U.S. Open women’s singles champion, was not at her home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles when the alleged attempt occurred at about 9 p.m. PT, KABC reported.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded after a silent alarm was triggered, according to ESPN.

Two suspects with a crowbar shattered a glass door at the home, the LAPD told KABC.

Investigators said the suspects entered the mansion despite the presence of barking dogs, which woke up people who were house-sitting, according to the television station.

One of the house sitters confronted the intruders, who fled the scene.

Nothing was taken from the home, ESPN reported.

Several hours later, a home in the Hollywood Hills section of the city was targeted, according to KABC.

Nobody was at the home, but the homeowners watched the suspect remotely via security cameras, police told the television station.

The suspects from that burglary have not been found; it was unclear if anyone was taken.

Sloane, who last played in a tournament in September, has eight victories on the WTA tour. She has been ranked as high as No. 3 in the world among women.

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