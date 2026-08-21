Teens win $550K lawsuit after getting stuck upside down on amusement park ride

FILE PHOTO: Two teens were awarded $550,000 by a jury after a ride malfunction left them dangling upside down for 25 minutes.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two teens who were stuck upside down on an amusement park ride were awarded $550,000 in a lawsuit against the ride’s operator.

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The teens sued Oaks Park in Portland, Oregon, after the AtmosFEAR ride malfunctioned and kept them high in the air, dangling upside down, for 25 minutes in 20244, KGW reported.

The ride stopped when the portion holding riders on the pendulum ride was about 50 feet off the ground, KATU reported. The ride had to be lowered to get riders off of it.

Two teenagers who were among the group stuck upside down for nearly 25 minutes on the "AtmosFEAR" ride at Oaks Amusement Park have been awarded $275,000 each in a lawsuit settlement. STORY: https://t.co/qsBqI9yDAa pic.twitter.com/oNuDRJtEi6 — KATU News (@KATUNews) August 19, 2026

The ride’s manufacturer, Zamperla, said no mechanical, technical or maintenance problems were found.

Several riders filed lawsuits against Oaks Park, but most settled. Only two riders, Evie Yannotta and Xitlali Gomez-Salais, went to trial, The Oregonian reported.

Yannotta said she had abrasions, soreness, body aches and dizziness, as well as post-traumatic stress and anxiety from being stuck on the ride, KATU reported.

Gomez-Salais said she had chest pain, panic, weakness, insomnia, post-traumatic stress and anxiety.

“Everyone on that ride was terrified that the straps were going to release or that they were going to fall to their death 100 feet onto concrete,” attorney Michael Fuller told KGW. “It was horrible to understand that this affected them not just during the 25 minutes on the ride, but even in the years afterward. They had to seek counseling, treatment and medication. Some of them are still afraid to fly on planes.”

The lawsuit alleged that Oaks Park did not safely maintain or operate the ride, lacked the tools needed to repair it quickly, did not warn riders of potential dangers, and did not adequately inform riders about what was happening while they were trapped, according to KATU.

Yannotta’s family released a statement after the verdict was handed down, writing, “For over two years, Oaks Park denied any fault or liability in this extremely traumatic incident. Oaks Park finally admitted either they and/or Zamperla were at fault a week ago. We STILL do not know what caused the ride to so severely malfunction, which is quite scary ... Evie is a resilient young woman, yes, but due to the negligence of Oaks Park and/or Zamperla, she suffered a torturous experience for 25 minutes. The negligence continued even after the ride malfunction as a result of a weak emergency-response plan at Oaks Park.”

The amusement park said the ride should not have become stuck but was relieved that no one was seriously injured, KGW reported.

A jury awarded Yannotta and Gomez-Salais $275,000 each as part of the verdict.

Oaks Park has also sued Zamperla. Both companies initially denied liability but admitted fault shortly before the trial began, KATU reported.

The park and manufacturer’s insurance companies will determine what portions of the settlement each will pay the two teens.

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