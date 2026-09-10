Taylor Made’s Brian ‘Nashville’ Neil Duckworth dies

FILE PHOTO: Singer Brian "Nashville" Neil Duckworth has died at the age of 56.

One-third of the group Taylor Made has died.

Brian “Nashville” Neil Duckworth was 56 years old.

[ Read more trending news ]

His obituary said he died on Sept. 7 at his home in West Virginia.

Duckworth’s claim to fame was being part of the country group Taylor Made with his brother Greg and sister Wendy, formed 15 years ago, according to USA Today.

He spoke about the trio, telling Billboard that they were “three kids from the back porch” who are “just excited about each and every step of the way.”

The siblings worked with such acts as Dierks Bentley, Charlie Daniels and Miranda Lambert.

Taylor Made also hit the charts in 2012 with “Things You Don’t Grow Out Of,” which reached No. 36 on the Billboard Indicator chart, according to USA Today. The band was also named MusicRow Magazine’s Independent Artist of the Year.

The last time the trio performed together was in 2025, according to his niece, Brianna Duckworth Kazner. They sang at her wedding, she said.

Kazner wrote in tribute on Facebook: “I grew up watching my dad, Aunt Wendy, and Uncle Brian perform at fairs and festivals until I was finally old enough to join them on a few occasions. As I’ve gotten older and started writing my own music, I knew the guy to call whenever I got creatively ‘stuck.’ He truly had such a way with song lyrics that I knew without a doubt Uncle Brian would pull me out of the songwriter’s slump.”

She shared that she and her uncle spoke last week about a song he came up with.

In addition to being a singer, Duckworth was also “a devoted dump truck driver” and was the “Truck Boss.”

It was “a job he truly enjoyed because it allowed him to spend his days outdoors. Whether working or relaxing, Brian was happiest surrounded by nature,” his obituary said.

Duckworth leaves behind his wife, six children, four grandchildren, several sisters and brothers.

©2026 Cox Media Group