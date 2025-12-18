Stolen dump truck leads police on chase

Dump truck
Stolen dump truck FILE PHOTO: A dump truck like this one was allegedly stolen with the driver leading police through a chase in Sacramento, California. (Carolyn Franks - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cars and trucks, sure, but a dump truck?

Police in California were led on a chase by a person who was accused of stealing a dump truck.

Read more trending news

Police in Roseville, California, had tried to stop the stolen Mac truck around 4 p.m. PT, but the driver did not stop and instead drove on to Interstate 5.

California Highway Patrol took over the chase, which wound from I-5 to Interstate 80 and eventually Highway 50. It lasted about 45 minutes. A driver shared video of the chase with KCRA, which showed the truck weaving through traffic, nearly hitting other vehicles.

The driver of the dump truck was arrested, but not before they drove into a highway construction zone in Sacramento, crashing and overturning the truck.

No one was hurt in the incident, KOVR reported

The alleged driver was charged with evading police by driving against the flow of traffic, felony evasion, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and felony vehicle theft with priors, KCRA reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!