Stick shift: Florida motorist crashes pickup while applying deodorant

A Florida motorist crashed his truck while applying stick deodorant while driving.

Distracted driving reached a new level in Central Florida on Monday when a motorist crashed his pickup truck while simultaneously applying deodorant, authorities said.

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According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 22-year-old man from Auburndale who was driving a GMC Sierra pickup west on the Polk Parkway.

The motorist apparently decided he needed to smell fresh, so he began applying stick deodorant while he drove, WFLA reported. As he was using the roll-on, the driver encountered a curve at mile marker 14 and lost control of his vehicle, according to the television station.

Florida driver applying deodorant crashes pickup, ends up on concrete barrier, FHP says https://t.co/fEZmwMMfTb pic.twitter.com/UYRDZdmfIt — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) September 14, 2026

The Tampa Bay Times, citing the FHP news release, said the vehicle “struck a crash attenuator and came to rest atop a concrete barrier wall.”

Several media outlets asked what type of deodorant the motorist used, and troopers were happy to confirm it, according to the newspaper.

“Following several inquiries, Troopers were able to confirm it was a stick deodorant and not a spray deodorant located at the crash site,” the news release stated.

Troopers did not confirm whether the truck had a stick shift -- or were not asked.

The motorist had some sweaty moments, but was not arrested. He was, however, cited for careless driving, troopers said.

The motorist was not injured, WFLA reported.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash. But in the meantime, troopers are cautioning motorists to remain focused while driving, WFTV reported.

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