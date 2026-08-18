State Farm begins $5B cash-back payout

FILE PHOTO: A State Farm logo is seen in front of a State Farm insurance office on February 03, 2025 in Larkspur, California. The company is paying dividends to qualifying auto insurance customers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

State Farm customers may receive money back from the insurance company soon.

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The company has started issuing payments to car insurance customers as part of its one-time $5 billion cash-back dividend.

State Farm said in a news release that it is the largest in the company’s history.

Millions of customers have already received their payout, with more checks on the way.

Those who qualify and have an email registered with State Farm should have received an email from the company telling them about the payment and to choose the form of payment. Those without will get a letter in the mail and will get a check, the company said.

State Farm said, “Customers with an eligible private passenger auto policy issued by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in force at any point of time between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025 -- and whose dividend payment does not fall below a minimum processing threshold -- qualify to receive a dividend.”

It said the distribution will occur in waves by state and will take several months to process for more than 49 million vehicles.

For more information, visit the dividend website, powered by Verita.

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