Squirrel goes nuts, hogs attention at Citi Field during Mets-Brewers game

NEW YORK — It’s been a nutty season for the New York Mets, and things got even more squirrely at Citi Field on Tuesday night.

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The Mets, sitting in the cellar of the National League East, suffered the indignity of a squirrel commanding the fans’ attention as New York hosted the Milwaukee Brewers, the team with the best record in the majors this year.

The bushy-tailed critter spent much of the game perched on a mesh netting down the third-base line, MLB.com reported.

It entered the field during the third inning, skittering down the netting on the first-base side of the field near the Mets dugout, the website reported. The scampering squirrel then ran into foul territory near home plate, where Bo Bichette was batting, MLB.com reported.

There was a brief delay as the squirrel pondered which way to go.

It chose the third-base line, running past the Brewers dugout. Gary Sanchez gingerly offered sunflower seeds, but the squirrel did not bite -- the seeds or the catcher.

In between innings, the squirrel jumped back onto the mesh and scaled it for a safer view.

Once the squirrel found a perch, it stayed there for multiple innings, according to MLB.com.

If the squirrel was a Mets fan, it would be pleased. New York defeated the Brewers 3-2 in 10 innings.

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