Sonny Jurgensen, Hall of Fame QB, dies at 91

The Hall of Fame quarterback died at the age of 91, his family announced on Feb. 6.

Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen, one of the NFL’s purest passers, has died at the age of 91, the Washington Commanders and his family announced on Friday.

Jurgensen, an 18-year veteran and five-time All-Pro who played in the NFL from 1957 to 1974, spent his first seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before coming to Washington in 1964.

He threw for 32,224 yards and 255 touchdowns during his career. Jurgensen was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

“Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington football,” the Commanders said in a statement. “He was a giant of the game, and a beloved part of our team’s identity. Our hearts and prayers are with Sonny’s family, friends and everyone who loved him.”

A statement from the family of Christian A. "Sonny" Jurgensen III pic.twitter.com/vbW5bIV9xn — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 6, 2026

Jurgensen was a backup to Norm Van Brocklin at quarterback when the Eagles won the NFL title in 1960 and became the team’s starter the following season when the Dutchman retired to become the first coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Jurgensen would lead the NFL with a career-high 32 touchdowns in 1961 and 3,723 yards, which at the time was an NFL record.

“All I ask my blockers is four seconds,” Jurgensen once said, according to the Pro Hall of Fame website. “I try to stay on my feet and try not to be forced out of the pocket. Any time they make me do something I’m second best at, they’re defeating me.

“I beat people by throwing, not running, And, I won’t let them intimidate me into doing something which is not the best thing I can do.”

During his 11 seasons in Washington, Jurgensen led the NFL in passing yards (1966, 1967, 1969), touchdowns (31 in 1967) and completion percentage (1970). He also led the NFL in passing yards two times in Philadelphia (1961, 1962).

Jurgensen was traded to Washington in 1964 for Norm Snead and Claude Crabb.

“When I looked back on it, being shocked initially, it was an opportunity to start fresh and to start anew,” Jurgensen said years later. “It was a team I had followed because the Redskins were part of the South. I had come up to see them play as a high school team. My family could come up and see me play. I enjoyed that.”

He was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1960s.

Jurgensen’s No. 9 was retired in Washington and he is a member of the team’s Ring of Fame, NBC Sports reported. He also is a member of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame.

Jurgensen was chosen in the fourth round of the 1957 NFL draft by the Eagles. He played collegiately at Duke University.

©2026 Cox Media Group