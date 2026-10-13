Social media influencer Grace Helbig has brain tumors, will undergo surgery

File photo. The comedian and social media influencer will have surgery to remove a pair of brain tumors on Wednesday.

Veteran social media influencer Grace Helbig is battling cancer for the second time in three years.

[ Read more trending news ]

Helbig, 41, who was diagnosed with triple-positive breast cancer in 2023, said in an Instagram video on Monday that she has two brain tumors and will undergo surgery on Wednesday, Variety reported.

“She missed me. My cancer missed me,” the internet comedian said in her video. “Why wouldn’t she want to be in my body?”

Helbig said she went to a hospital after experiencing numbness in her leg, USA Today reported. That is when doctors discovered the tumors, according to the newspaper.

Helbig said in her video that the tumors were “operable,” People reported.

“I’m getting a brain surgery on Wednesday, which is obviously a normal thing to say,” Helbig said in her video. “I wanted to fill you all in on what’s going on.”

While remaining “very positive and optimistic,” Helbig conceded she originally experienced a moment that was “quite scary.”

She added that she and Mamrie Hart, her collaborator on her podcast, “This Might Get Weird,” will be canceling the remaining 2026 dates on their podcast tour and hope to reschedule them next year, Variety reported.

“Obviously, we’ll take this week off of podcasting, but trust me, there’ll be plenty of stories for the next podcast, when that happens,” Helbig said in her video.

Helbig has a devoted following on YouTube, with more than 2 million subscribers, USA Today reported. She is known for her comedy skits and videos that she makes with her celebrity friends, according to the newspaper.

©2026 Cox Media Group