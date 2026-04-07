Soccer legend Mircea Lucescu dies at 80

FILE PHOTO: Mircea Lucescu, Head Coach of Romania, looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs match between Türkiye and Romania at Besiktas Park on March 26, 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey. He died on April 7 at the age of 80. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Romanian soccer legend Mircea Lucescu has died.

He was 80 years old.

Bucharest University Emergency Hospital confirmed Lucescu’s death, after he had been admitted for a heart attack on April 3, The Associated Press reported.

“Mr. Mircea Lucescu was one of the most successful Romanian football coaches and players, the first to qualify the Romanian national team for a European Championship, in 1984,” the hospital said. “Entire generations of Romanians grew up with his image in their hearts, as a national symbol.”

Lucescu was coaching the Romanian national team in its World Cup qualifying playoff loss against Turkey on March 29.

The Athletic said he would have been the oldest manager at a World Cup had Romania qualified for the finals.

He was hospitalized on Sunday after becoming ill with a heart problem three days after the match. He left the national team as coach and was offered an administrative role with the organization, the AP reported on April 2.

Lucescu had been Romania’s coach from 1981 to 1985 but returned to the team after coaching for Italy, Russia and Turkey. Over 45 years, he managed 1,544 matches, The Athletic reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group