Snoopy returns for holidays: How to watch

Apple TV is once again allowing viewers to watch the "Peanuts" holiday shows for free for select days.

The annual gifts that are “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will once again grace the airwaves this holiday season.

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Apple TV will be the home for the perennial favorites, with free streaming windows for each show.

Along with the classic shows, Apple TV is also debuting “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” starting on Nov. 13.

The streaming service will once again take us to the land of the Fraggles with a new musical “Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift,” debuting on Dec. 3.

Finally, a new movie, “Way of the Warrior Kid,” starring Chris Pratt and Linda Cardellini, premieres on Nov. 25.

The synopsis said: “Middle school has been a nightmare for Marc (Jude Hill), a good kid who’s bullied by his classmates and feels like he’s behind in everything, from academics to P.E. to just making friends. That changes when his injured Uncle Jake (Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, comes to spend the summer and recuperate with Marc and his mom, Sarah (Cardellini). To help Marc defend himself, Jake devises an ambitious program he calls ‘Operation Warrior Kid’ based on his SEAL training. Instead of teaching his nephew how to fight, Jake shows Marc what real courage is, facing down his own demons along the way.

But it is the classic shows that some viewers may be clamoring for this year, which is a milestone for the Halloween special.

Apple shared that 2026 marks the 60th anniversary of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, ” which will stream for free on Oct. 17 and 18.

Nov. 14 and 15 will be the dates for the free streaming of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” while Dec. 12 and 13 will be the turn for “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Click here for the complete Apple TV holiday lineup and when they’ll be available.

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