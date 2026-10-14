Six Flags roller coaster death: Victim beat cancer, survived car fire weeks before incident

File photo. A Georgia man died after he was ejected from his seat while riding the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The man who died after being ejected from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia was not only a beloved teacher in the Atlanta area, but also a fighter who beat cancer, COVID-19 and escaped from a fiery automobile crash with his daughter several weeks before his death.

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Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, died Monday when he fell from the Goliath ride at the suburban Atlanta amusement park, WSB-TV reported. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Kariem was ejected from his seat, hit other riders and landed beneath the ride.

Authorities said Kariem was unconscious and not breathing and was later pronounced dead, the television station reported.

Elicia Day, a friend of Kariem’s family, told WSB-TV that the educator, who worked at Wesley International Academy, an Atlanta public charter school, had overcome several serious challenges before his death. The car crash in particular was a harrowing event, she said.

The vehicle was destroyed, but Kariem and his daughter walked away from the crash without a scratch, according to the television station.

He was also a cancer and COVID-19 survivor. https://t.co/DRbHT0YJuY https://t.co/LchLWuQlIp — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 13, 2026

“We were just coming from a place of, ‘Thank God, God is so good they spared you and they spared his daughter’s life,” Day said. “We’re absolutely devastated by this loss; any loss of a family member or friend is tragic but to lose him in this manner, this way it is beyond words can even express.”

Day said that when Kariem was not teaching, he was busy with his 3D printing business because he enjoyed technology, according to WSB-TV.

In a statement, Atlanta Public Schools on Monday called Kariem a “cherished member” of Wesley International Academy. In a separate statement, the school said he was an information technology manager, technology teacher and robotics coach.

Kariem’s cousin released a statement on behalf of his family. The relative paid tribute to Kariem and asked people not to post videos of the incident, which allegedly have been circulating online.

“Our San -- was a son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, educator, and deeply loved member of our family,” the statement read. “He was also a valued part of Atlanta, the city where he was born, raised, and lived -- a city he loved deeply.

[ Man who died in Six Flags Over Georgia roller coaster incident identified ]

“To me, he was never a headline, a post, or a moment captured online. He was my cousin -- someone I loved, someone whose life was woven into our family, and someone whose absence has left a pain words cannot fully express. His life holds meaning far beyond anything shared online.”

The cousin also made a plea to people to show sensitivity toward the family and refrain from posting images or videos.

“To content creators and anyone posting or sharing: please remember that those who love him may one day see what you publish,” the cousin wrote. His loved ones, students, and community members may encounter it without warning.

“Before sharing an image, video, or story, please consider the hearts on the other side of the screen.”

Six Flags Over Georgia, located about 10 miles west of downtown Atlanta, normally operates on weekends in October but was open on Monday because of the Columbus Day holiday, CNN reported. It is expected to reopen for the upcoming weekend on Friday.

Six Flags death Investigators with the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire are working to determine whether the incident involved a mechanical malfunction, a failure of the ride's restraint system, operator error or another cause. (Source: WSBTV)

The ride was stopped with a set of its cars at the top, WSB-TV reported.

“I just really want a full investigation and we want answers about how this happened,” Day told the television station.

According to the Six Flags website, Goliath opened in 2006. The ride reaches a top speed of 70 mph and rises 200 feet above the ground. The duration of the ride is 210 seconds, and the ride travels 4,480 feet.

Riders “navigate through razor-sharp turns and soar over colossal hills,” the website states.

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